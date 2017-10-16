Pathologist toting human organs while drunk gets probation

Related Coverage Pathologist suspected of drunken driving toted human organs

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana pathologist who was hauling human organ samples in his pickup truck when he was arrested on drunken driving charges has pleaded guilty.

Seventy-five-year-old Elmo A. Griggs was sentenced last week to a year of probation in Morgan County after pleading guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. A second count was dismissed.

The Indianapolis Star reports Griggs has worked as an Indiana pathologist for more than a decade, providing services to the Marion County and Tippecanoe County coroner’s offices.

He was arrested Sept. 12 after he was spotted driving erratically along Indiana 67 in Morgan County about 10 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

A vodka bottle and totes containing slides and organ samples from Griggs’ private pathology cases were found in his truck.

