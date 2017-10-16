FWPD: One dead, another injured in shooting near Foster’s

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police Officers were in the area of Lafayette Street and Mckinnie Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday when they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot. Police traced the activity to the parking lot of Foster’s Sports Pub at the 4200 block of South Clinton Street. There they found two people had been shot. A woman and man were taken to the hospital, where the man later died.

A vehicle at the gas station across the street was also struck by a bullet. No one there was injured.

The shooting remains under investigation as detectives work to determine what lead up to the incident.