Minute pirate bugs on attack after harvest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Minute pirate bugs are normally a beneficial insect; they eat smaller insects in the fields that are hurting crops of farmers. Now that the weather is turning colder and they have been displaced by the harvest, these tiny bugs are searching for a new home.

Though they do hurt, they technically are not biting you. The pirate bugs use their sharp, beak-like mouths to poke the surface of what they have landed on to find out what it is. That is what you feel, and many people get red welts like a bug bite.

Our mild, moist summer likely led to a thriving bug population which is why you’re noticing these pirate bugs more this year than in the past. Insect repellents don’t work well on these bugs, so experts suggest long sleeves and dark colors to avoid the “bite” (pirate bugs are attracted to white and light colors). Oils, like baby oil or essential oils, will work better to repel pirate bugs and keep them off your skin.