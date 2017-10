FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Ivy Tech Community College will host a family friendly trunk-or-treat event at its North Campus this week.

The family friendly will be held Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. in the college’s Keith E. Busse Technology Center parking lot, 3701 Dean Drive. The event will feature vehicle trunks full of candy for trick-or-treaters, along with food, music, costumes and more.

The community is invited to participate.