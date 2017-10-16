Coroner: Woman found dead in Indianapolis gym was stabbed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Marion County coroner says a 23-year-old woman found slain at a gym in a downtown Indianapolis apartment complex died from a stab wound injury.

Carina Rodriguez’s death has been ruled a homicide. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police announced Saturday that 25-year-old Cody Weir of Avon was arrested Friday night and faces a preliminary charge of murder.

Police say Rodriguez was found dead Friday morning in the gym at the 9 on Canal apartment complex. Rodriguez was exercising when she was attacked. Police say her body had visible signs of trauma.

A court document released Monday says Weir knocked on the gym door about 2:45 a.m. Friday and Rodriguez let him in.

An attorney for Weir isn’t listed in court records and he has no listed telephone number to pursue comment.

