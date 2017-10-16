Businessman, councilman wants to be New Haven mayor

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A New Haven businessman wants to be that city’s next mayor. Republican Steve McMichael announced his candidacy earlier today.

He currently represents the 5th district on City Council.

McMichael said New Haven needs a new direction, leadership, and focus – and that this is the right time.

Current Mayor Terry McDonald has said he will not seek re-election.

“I think after 20 years of the same administration, it’s time for a good, thorough look to make sure everything we’re doing is really the best thing for every one of our citizens, to evaluate those processes,” said McMichael. “And sometimes those things that were the right thing to do in 2000 may not be the right thing to do in 2020.

The election for New Haven mayor will take place in 2019.