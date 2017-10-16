2017 Halloween trick-or-treat hours

Halloween is Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Albion
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.

Andrews
Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.

Angola
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.

Ashley
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
MORE: Ashley-Hudson Fall Fest on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Auburn
Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.

Avilla
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.

Berne
Oct. 26. from 6-8 p.m.

Bluffton
Oct. 31. from 5-7:30 p.m.

Butler
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.

Columbia City
Oct. 28. from 6-8 p.m.

Decatur
Oct. 31. form 6-8 p.m.

Fort Wayne
Oct. 31. from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Garrett
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.

Geneva
Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton
Oct 28. from 5-7 p.m.

Hartford City
Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.
MORE: Parade through downtown on Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.

Huntertown
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.

Huntington
Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.

Kendallville
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.

Ligonier
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.

Markle
Oct. 31. from 5-8 p.m.

New Haven
Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.
MORE: Downtown on Broadway set for Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

North Manchester
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m

Ossian
Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.

Roanoke
Oct. 31. from 5-8 p.m.

Rome City
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Wabash
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Warren
Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.

Warsaw
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Waterloo
Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Winona Lake
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

