2017 Halloween trick-or-treat hours

Albion
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.
Andrews
Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.
Angola
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.
Ashley
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
MORE: Ashley-Hudson Fall Fest on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Auburn
Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.
Avilla
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.
Berne
Oct. 26. from 6-8 p.m.
Bluffton
Oct. 31. from 5-7:30 p.m.
Butler
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.
Columbia City
Oct. 28. from 6-8 p.m.
Decatur
Oct. 31. form 6-8 p.m.
Fort Wayne
Oct. 31. from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Garrett
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.
Geneva
Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.
Hamilton
Oct 28. from 5-7 p.m.
Hartford City
Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.
MORE: Parade through downtown on Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.
Huntertown
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.
Huntington
Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.
Kendallville
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.
Ligonier
Oct. 31. from 5-7 p.m.
Markle
Oct. 31. from 5-8 p.m.
New Haven
Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.
MORE: Downtown on Broadway set for Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
North Manchester
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m
Ossian
Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.
Roanoke
Oct. 31. from 5-8 p.m.
Rome City
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Wabash
Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Warren
Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.
Warsaw
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Waterloo
Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Winona Lake
Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.