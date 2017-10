FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car ran off the road and crashed into a building on the city’s east side early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. where Coliseum Blvd. and Pontiac Street meet.

An SUV heading east on Pontiac jumped the curb, hit a guard rail, and ended up hitting the International Park building.

Police say nobody was hurt.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to crash.

The crash is under investigation.