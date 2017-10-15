Stand Down event aimed at supporting veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To Stand Down is a chance for soldiers to get off the front lines and adjust back to society. Next week an event will give veterans a chance to do just that.

The annual Fort Wayne Stand Down will be on Friday. The focus is helping homeless veterans and veterans who are at risk of becoming homeless.

David Wilson, the Director of Richard Lugar Safe Haven for veterans, joined First News Sunday for more information on the importance of the tradition.

Wilson said today a Stand Down refers to a community based intervention to help homeless veterans, and veterans who are at risk of becoming homeless, “combat” life on the street, and provide much-needed support and compassion.

This year’s Stand Down is Friday, October 20th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richard Lugar Safe Haven for Veterans (2424 Fairfield Ave.)

There will be a free meal from Texas Roadhouse to all veterans in attendance, free flu shots, VA Services, plus info on health care, housing and food resources.

For more information contact David Wilson at 260-387-5295 or click here.