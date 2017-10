FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A victim of an apparent shooting was dropped off at a downtown hospital Sunday night.

According to police, someone dropped off the victim at the hospital around 9:05 p.m.

Hospital staff notified Fort Wayne police about the victim.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed the person was in critical condition.

Police have not been able to confirm a possible location of where the shooting took place.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.