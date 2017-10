ADRIAN, Mich. (WANE) – Green means go.

No. 1 St. Francis was carried to the sloppy road win over Siena Heights by running back Justin Green, 36-9.

Green carried the ball 21 times for 154 yards and a trio of touchdown. The Cougars were without wide receiver Rocky James who suffered a knee injury last week.

St. Francis is 7-0 and faces Missouri Baptist next Saturday.