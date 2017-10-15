Ghoulish goblins prepare for Fright Night 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 10th Annual Fright Night is quickly approaching. The highly-anticipated Halloween event is full of frightful family fun. With 27 ghoulishly great activities throughout the day, Fright Night has something for everyone.

Rick Zolman, events and programming manager with the Downtown Improvement District, joined First News Sunday for a look at the 10th year.

Zolman said all the partners work very hard to produce an experience you won’t find anywhere else and every year it just keeps getting better. The USF Performing Art Center will be transformed to celebrate the Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos. Yummi Bunni will have a Zombunni Ice Scream event. The “Zombie Walk” pre-parade and activities will be all around Downtown.

Some of those include a brain (cake) eating contest, get “zombified” in the Zombie Machine, striking a memorable pose in the Zombie Photo Booooth, playing games like the MetroPCS Frightfully Fun Football Toss and more.

You can see entertainment by local performance groups including Halloween-themed performances by K. Monique’s Dance Studio, Plum Dingo and The Fort Wayne Funk (Fright) Orchestra.

Some events are free and some are 21+. Click here for more.