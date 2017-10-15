“Get Your Jam On” to benefit a good cause

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Helping women and youth who are dealing with tough life circumstances by teaching them culinary skills. That’s the goal of “Out of a Jam” – a local nonprofit vocational program.

Out of a Jam has an upcoming dance competition fundraising event called Get Your Jam On.

The creator of the business, Paula Kaufman, joined First News for more information on what the event is all about.

Out of a Jam is a local organization that teaches women and teens culinary and entrepreneurial training along with life skills in an effort to prepare them to be upstanding citizens at work and in their communities. The dance competition will benefit the organization.

The Get Your Jam On fundraiser will be November 9th. For more information story click here.