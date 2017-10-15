Emergency homeless veterans shelter opening in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – A veterans aid organization is developing an emergency homeless veterans shelter to fill a gap in Northeast Indiana. Quiet Knight’s shelter, located at 400 Railroad St. in Waterloo, is short-term housing for vets that simply need a leg up and not necessarily rehabilitation from drug or alcohol abuse.

The shelter offers stays up to 30 days as well as free food, beds, job counseling, and mental health counseling.

“A lot of times, people fall on hard times for short periods of times,” said Quiet Knight President Brian Lamm. “Everybody doesn’t need a two or three year facility like Shepherd’s House in Fort Wayne can offer. Some people just need to get their feet on the ground. They’ve lost their job. They’ve lost their apartment. We can get them re-employed. They can save that first 30 days of income to facilitate taking care of what they need.”

The shelter holds up to four people. It’s the only emergency shelter in the quadrant of Lagrange, Noble, Steuben and Dekalb counties.

Lamm said it’s an overwhelmingly fulfilling feeling to help these veterans.

“It’s disheartening to them to have to ask for help,” Lamm explained. “So being able to support themselves, live independently, and being on their own with no assistance is exactly what these individuals want. They don’t want a hand out. They just want a hand up. They want someone to reach out and grab a hold of them when they are in a bad place and help them get past that bad situation so they can function on their own without needing any.”

Lamm said they hope to open the shelter by Thanksgiving.