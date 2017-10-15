DNR: Hunter falls from deer stand in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana DNR officials said a hunter fell from a tree stand Saturday evening.

According to Indiana Conservation Officer James Price, Mark Neuhaus, 50, Angola, was hunting on private property in northeast Steuben County when he fell approximately 16 feet from his deer stand around 5:30 p.m.

Price said Neuhaus didn’t return home and around 8:15 p.m. Neuhaus’ brothers went looking for him. They found Neuhaus on the ground underneath his stand. They took him back to his home before an ambulance transported him to a Fort Wayne hospital with injuries to his left arm, ribs, and leg.

Price said Neuhaus was not wearing a safety harness.

Neuhaus was archery hunting for deer at the time of the fall.

This is the second hunter to fall from a tree stand in Steuben County since deer season opened at the beginning of the month. DNR officials said hunters should take precautions when hunting from a deer stand and should always wear a safety harness.