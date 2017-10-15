Carroll clinches 9th straight sectional and other volleyball results

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll didn’t leave Makael Lochmueller hanging.

The Chargers clinched their 9th straight volleyball sectional title as they beat Snider in the 4A bracket in four sets, 3-1 (25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-15). They face Noblesville next in regional semi-final next Saturday at Muncie Central.

Will someone please give @makaelaloch a dap?!? 😂😂😂@carrollchargers clinch the volleyball sectional title pic.twitter.com/ONg7ppyjbG — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) October 15, 2017

Down in Class 3A, Bishop Dwenger tops Angola three sets, 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-16). Bellmont earned their 34th sectional title in school history after beating Heritage, 3-0( 25-18, 25-18, 25-13). The Saints faces New Castle in the regional while the Squaws meet up with Fairfield next Saturday – both matches are held at Norwell.

In Class 2A, Blackhawk Christian beats Adams Central, 3-1. (25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20). They face Andrean next Saturday. Prairie Heights beat Churubusco, 3-0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-20). They face Boone Grove in the regional – both hosted at LaVille.