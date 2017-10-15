2 shot in parked car near downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were hurt after someone shot them early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at Lafayette and Lewis streets. Police said a man and woman were sitting in a car in a parking lot near the intersection when someone shot them.

The woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition with a gunshot to her leg.

A bullet hit the man’s hand. He was also taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said suspect information is limited at this time. Nobody has been arrested.

Officers were working to gather security video from the area to try and get more information.

The incident is under investigation.