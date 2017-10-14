World’s oldest female BMX racer tears up Warsaw race track

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The world’s oldest female BMX racer was in Warsaw Saturday to compete at the Hire Park BMX track. Kittie Weston-Knauer, age 69, believes age is just a number.

Kittie Weston-Knauer of Des Moines, Iowa was 40-years-old when her son became a BMX competitor. He was tired of his mom coaching him from the sideline. So he gave her a dare, saying “If you think this is so easy, why don’t you try it?”

That Mother’s Day Weston-Knauer entered her first race.

“That was probably the most thrilling, exciting, invigorating experience I had up to that point,” she said.

Three decades later, she’s still at it and even winning championships. Last year, she ranked seventh place in nationals for women 56 and over. Sometimes, Weston-Knauer competes against women much younger than her and sometimes even against men.

“Why do I continue to race this sport?” she said. “Number one: fun. Number two: more fun. And number three: even more fun.”

She also loves how it keeps her on her toes.

“One of the things I love about the sport of BMX is the challenges that I face every time I get out on the track,” she explained. “You can look at a track and say to yourself, ‘Woa. That’s easy.’ Until you get to that particular obstacle.”

Several years ago, Weston-Knauer got two both her hips and and knees surgically replaced, but that’s not something that could keep this lifelong biker down. The wheels just keep spinning as she continues to inspire the world.

“I will forever every day be learning,” she said. “I am a lifelong learner and BMX has afforded me that opportunity to be a lifelong learner and as I tell people, every time I get on my bike, I win. Doesn’t matter that I come across the finish line first or second or third. I always finish. ”

Weston-Knauer’s hips and knees were made at DePuy Synthes in Warsaw, Indiana. She was in town this week not only to compete in a BMX race, but to connect with the company that created her hip and knee replacements.