ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Thunder is rolling – just like Garth Brooks said.

Trine moved to 6-0 on the year with the convincing win over Kalamazoo on Saturday afternoon, 42-7. Quarterback Evan Wyse scored a trio of rushing touchdowns and accounted for 154 yards on the ground. Trine racked up 443 yards of total offense.

The Thunder face Hope next Saturday at 1 P.M.