Tiny Houses help spread community group’s message

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Three tiny houses were put on display at Parkview Field for the weekend.

The tiny homes are part of “Tiny House Showcase,” an event organized by Brightpoint.

“Hey, this is pretty popular,” Brightpoint President/CEO Steve Hoffman said. “I don’t think this has happened in Fort Wayne, that we’ve seen. So we said ‘let’s give it a shot’ and see what happens.”

Brightpoint helps get people struggling with poverty and homelessness back on their feet. The staff looks for ideas to spread their message around Fort Wayne in creative ways.

The latest idea? Tapping into the tiny home craze by displaying some at Parkview Field.

“I watch the show all the time,” Kiki Small said about the houses. “I love them. I want one.”

Visitors can go inside three of the tiny homes and learn how they work. Builders are also on site to answer questions.

“Veterans, and single and homeless people… I think it could serve populations in a positive way,” Calvin Barentt said.

It’s a fun trend, but one that connects with the Brightpoint message.

“Tiny homes are much more affordable and if people are in that situation, where they are building equity and so forth, they are building an asset,” Hoffman explained. “It’s a pretty cool option.”

The show is open until 6:00 p.m. Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday.