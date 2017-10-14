Thousands expected to flock to Summit City for She Expo 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands will flock to the Coliseum for a one-day women’s expo, celebrating all women of all ages. The 2017 She Expo will feature shopping, exciting guest speakers, and entertainment.

There will also be beauty demonstrations, health and fitness tips and giveaways. Including the chance to win a $25,000 makeover.

Pete Van Baalen joined First News to talk about this year’s event.

Over 100 exhibitors will be there offering shopping, learning opportunities, food sampling, healthy living, and more.

Headliner, Ty Pennington, will be onstage to entertain attendees. He first broke ground with Trading Spaces, then as the host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Ty also was on Food Network’s series “American Diner Revival. The incredibly lucky winner will be announced on stage with Ty.

The She Expo 2017 is October 21st at the Memorial Coliseum. It’s from 10-5 p.m. and tickets start at $7