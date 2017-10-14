Picking the right healthcare program can be hard; SHIP can help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Picking the correct health insurance can be difficult, especially for seniors. But the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, or SHIP, is here to help.

SHIP is a free program offered by the Indiana Department of Insurance. With over 300 trained counselors throughout the state, they offer free impartial health insurance counseling for people with Medicare.

Fred Taube from SHIP joined First News for more information. Taube said SHIP helps those 65 and over with Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, medicare advantage, and prescription coverage and long-term care.

SHIP has three locations in Allen County: Parkview and Saint Joseph Hospital, as well as the community center.

SHIP has 300 trained counselors throughout the state that can meet for a face to face appointment, or you can call ship’s help line. They can answer questions over the phone but can also show you how to navigate the website as well.

You can contact them at 260-373-7952 or fortwayneship.com.