Man hides from police in attic, later arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police arrested a man Saturday afternoon after he refused to come out of a home.

FWPD Spokesman Officer John Chambers said officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Ferguson Avenue after a woman reported her vehicle missing.

The woman told officers her boyfriend took her vehicle without permission, but returned shortly before police arrived. While officers investigated they learned the man who had taken the vehicle was inside a home. Chambers said the man, 26-year-old Christopher Goldy, had active felony warrants out of Colorado.

Chambers said officers attempted to talk with Goldy but he hid in the attic of the home and refused to talk with police.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams were called to assist. Officers used a loud speaker and tried to contact the man via phone but he refused to communicate, according to Chambers.

Several hours after police arrived they deployed a “chemical agent” into the attic and the man immediately surrendered to police, according to Chambers.

Goldy was taken to the Allen County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Colorado.

It’s unclear if he will face any charges in Allen County.