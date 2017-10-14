LEGO Mania at Brickworld Fort Wayne

Brickworld View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Brickworld Brickworld Brickworld Brickworld Brickworld

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Grand Wayne Center was filled with 32,000 square feet of LEGO creations for the Brickworld Fort Wayne event.

Brickworld displays structures built all from LEGO bricks by local LEGO enthusiasts.

Some of the LEGO creations include the U.S.S Missouri and famous landmarks from around the world.

Attendees can also enjoy interactive activities such as the LEGO and DUPLO play brick areas, seek and finds, fighting robots and more.

Vendors are also set up selling LEGO sets, minifigures and accessories.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.