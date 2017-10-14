HoneyCuts helps support Luers kicker, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

A stylist cuts hair at HoneyCuts on Customer Appreciation Day to help benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation on Oct. 14, 2017.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers senior kicker Peyton Howe continues to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

Howe partnered with HoneyCuts Salon, 10018 West Illinois Road, on Saturday to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Bishop Luers kicker Peyton Howe stands with a child during a playful field goal attempt on Oct. 14, 2017.

Howe is raising money for the foundation through different and events his made field goals during the Knights football season.

HoneyCuts hosted a Customer Appreciation event to help benefit Howe and the foundation.

A team of stylists and owners cut hair for the day and customers could enjoy food, fun, and some friendly competition. A portion of the days proceeds will go to the foundation.

