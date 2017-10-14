HoneyCuts helps support Luers kicker, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Related Coverage Bishop Luers kicker uses football season to raise money for kids with cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers senior kicker Peyton Howe continues to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

Howe partnered with HoneyCuts Salon, 10018 West Illinois Road, on Saturday to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Howe is raising money for the foundation through different and events his made field goals during the Knights football season.

HoneyCuts hosted a Customer Appreciation event to help benefit Howe and the foundation.

A team of stylists and owners cut hair for the day and customers could enjoy food, fun, and some friendly competition. A portion of the days proceeds will go to the foundation.