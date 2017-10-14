FWPD victim assistance program creates awareness during domestic violence month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Each year millions of individuals are impacted by Domestic Violence. October is dedicated to this discussion as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

One goal of the Fort Wayne Police Department is to increase awareness and provide services to victims. Last year, 6,800 primary crime victims received services this way.

To detail some of this year’s events, the Director of Victim Assistance with the Fort Wayne Police Department, Jessica Crozier and advocate Ana Martinez joined First News.

Rise Up will be on October 27th. On this day the public is invited to wear purple as a show of solidarity and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence. You can use the hash tag #Riseupfw on Snapchat and Facebook.

According to the CDC, nearly 1 of every 4 women and 1 in 7 men have suffered as a victim of severe intimate partner violence. Domestic violence affects the workplace and legal systems; and it is a critical healthcare issue. Women, men and children of all ages are affected by violence and abuse. Violence of any kind-physical, sexual, psychological or verbal is never justified.

The event “Cut It Out” provides free training for salon professionals to recognize warning signs and safely refer clients, colleagues, and friends to local resources. That is on October 16th from 10 a.m. to noon.

There will also be a Private Violence Documentary Screening put on with Manchester University this month.

You can buy purple t-shirts at O’Daniels and McMahon Tires. Flyers and Rise Up bracelets can be picked up at the office. If you would like more information on any of the FWPD events, you can call Victim Assistance at (260) 427-1205.