Foodstock 2017 showcases area food trucks at Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 20 of northeast Indiana’s finest food trucks assembled at Headwaters Park Saturday for Foodstock 2017.

The event features the local trucks and their unique flare. Visitors could enjoy the food and local music, plus beer from Junk Ditch and Chapman’s.

Local trucks at the event included: Vietnummy, King Arthur’s Trolley, Sol Kitchen, Bravas, Ragin Cajun, Head 2 Hock, iGrandma’s, Who Cut the Cheese, Big Apple Pizza and Deli, Fork & Fiddle, Flora & Lily, Smoke Haus BBQ, PIzza Bomba, Wise Guys, Whip and Chill, Brainfreeze, Mocha Lounge, and Carousel Ice Cream.

The event also accepted free will donations for the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry.

There was no admission for Foodstock 2017 and guests could also by event t-shirts and other items from various vendors.