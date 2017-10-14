Feline Fall Festival builds community cat shelters, educates public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the winter season approaches, one Fort Wayne organization is looking ahead and preparing to help stray cats survive the harsh temperatures.

H.O.P.E. for Animals is hosting its Feline Fall Festival to do it. It’s open to the public and runs from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The event brings volunteers together to build outdoor shelters for community cats in and around Fort Wayne.

The organization and other volunteers are set to assemble around 200 shelters this year, doubling the number built last year.

The shelters are donor-funded and will be available for pick-up at H.O.P.E. for Animals throughout the winter season for free.

It’s all to give homeless cats a safe place to go during the winter months.

It’s an effort that Tyna Reiter, H.O.P.E. for Animals Community Outreach Coordinator, said is encouraging.

“It is such a great feeling to see so many supporters working together to help homeless cats in our community,” Reiter said.

Organizers also hope the Feline Fall Festival will provide an opportunity to educate the public about how to safely and humanely trap, transport, and release cats.

The festival is part of a larger effort to teach people about the TNR (trap, neuter, return) program.

Community cats are free-roaming cats that have no official owner or home. They reproduce rapidly and add to pet overpopulation. That’s why organization leaders said it’s crucial to neuter as many community cats as possible.

For more information about the program and how you can help, visit the H.O.P.E. for Animals website.