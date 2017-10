FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gary Graham knows what it’s like to see Tyler Fawcett score goals. Now the Komet’s head coach is glad he’s doing it for his team.

The 24-year-old scored three goals in his debut as Fort Wayne beat Toledo in their season opener, 4-2.

That's not a hockey fight.

THIS is a hockey fight. (… just wait for the end)@FWKomets @itskravy gets into it w/ AJ Jenks @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/gGOHpoiyLS — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) October 15, 2017

Fawcett played on four different ECHL teams the last three years before joining the Komets.

Fort Wayne has a weekend series at home with Kansas City up next.