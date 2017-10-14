DeKalb’s Schwartz takes title and other results at cross country regional meet

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – Tyler Schwartz blew away the competition.

Reigning cross country champion, Tyler Schwartz earned the easy victory for DeKalb at the IHSAA Regional cross country meet. The senior crossed the finish line with 2nd place nowhere in site with a time of 17:50. Carroll’s Zoe Duffus – who won the sectional race at Northrop and is one of the top runners in the state as just a freshman – sat out the race due to “rest”.

On the boys side, Westview’s Matthew Yoder earned the victory and Carroll’s Connor Goetz wasn’t far behind.

Full results will be posted when they become available.