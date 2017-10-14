109 cartons of cigarettes seized after traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) On Friday afternoon, a state trooper stopped a 2003 Nissan Maxima for following other vehicles too closely on I-70 in west central Indiana.

While talking to the two occupants, the trooper became suspicious which led to a search of the car.

During the search, 109 cartons of cigarettes without Indiana tax stamps were found in the trunk.

The driver and passenger, both from Pennsylvania, were preliminarily charged with one count each of Tobacco Tax Violation, class A misdemeanor. They were passing through on Indiana on their way from Missouri to Pennsylvania.

Under Indiana law, it’s illegal to possess more than 1500 cigarettes without the required tax stamps.