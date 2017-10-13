Person found dead on New Haven mobile home lawn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A death investigation is underway at a New Haven mobile home park after a person was found dead in the front yard of a home there.

Police and medics were called just after 9 a.m. Friday to an address of 7227 Moeller Road Lot 103, within the Glenridge Manor mobile home park on New Haven’s southwest side, on a report of a person down there. Responders arrived to find a person lying in the front lawn of the home, deceased, according to dispatchers.

The person was pronounced dead just after 9 a.m., dispatchers said.

It’s not clear how the person died. Dispatchers could not provide any other information.

At the scene, police caution tape could be seen wrapped around the front lawn. A small tan SUV was parked in the driveway.