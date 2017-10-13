Penguin Point in Auburn reopens after fire

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – It was a long summer for some of Penguin Point’s regulars in Auburn. The restaurant was destroyed in a fire in June, but on Friday it reopened. Crazier things have happened on Friday the 13th.

Crystal Creager had a range of emotions on reopening day.

“I’m very thankful for everyone who came today,” Creager, the store manager, said. “I’m tired, but thankful.”

The orders didn’t stop all day. Creager saw a lot of new faces, and of course the regulars.

“I usually come here three to four days a week,” Marsha Curcio said.

It never got too busy Creager couldn’t take a break and do what she does best– give hugs.

“I’m just thankful the community missed us that much they’re all here today,” she said.

The whole restaurant was gutted after June’s fire. Nearly 100% of the interior was replaced. Creager didn’t even know when the restaurant would open back up until the last minute.

“I didn’t have a date we were going to open until Wednesday,” Creager said. “I had to get all our permits and get everything inspected and for all that to fall in place for us to open today was a miracle.”

A miracle that couldn’t come soon enough for Curcio. She works across from Penguin Point, and even held a cookout for the workers repairing the building. All these month’s she’s been thinking of a certain Penguin Point meal.

“A hot ham and cheese and french fries,” Curcio said.

The June fire was ruled arson. Jessica A. Sweitzer, 26, was arrested for the crime.