Nonprofit seeks state license for South Bend abortion clinic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An Austin, Texas-based nonprofit has applied for a state license to open a non-surgical abortion clinic in South Bend.

The South Bend Tribune reported Friday that the clinic operated by the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance would offer abortion medication that women would take in the presence of a physician, then take medication at home one or two days later and return to the clinic to confirm their pregnancy had been terminated.

Indiana State Health Department spokeswoman Jeni O’Malley said the clinic’s application is being reviewed.

Currently, the nearest abortion providers to South Bend are in Merrillville and Kalamazoo, Michigan. A South Bend abortion clinic closed in late 2015.

St. Joseph County Right to Life and Indiana Right to Life are encouraging supporters to voice their opposition to the proposed clinic.

