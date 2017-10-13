Indiana inmate convicted in 1985 prison riot seeks new trial

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — An inmate in southwest Indiana serving a 142-year prison sentence for his involvement in a 1985 prison riot is seeking a new trial.

The Herald Bulletin reports that 56-year-old Christopher Trotter has filed a motion for post-conviction relief in Madison County Circuit Court. He’s seeking a new trial on the grounds that his defense attorney gave ineffective assistance.

Trotter was convicted on charges of attempted murder, battery, criminal confinement and rioting at Pendleton Correctional Facility. He was in the facility serving a four-year sentence on a theft conviction.

Trotter is currently an inmate at the Wabash Valley Correction facility. He has served 35 years of his sentence.

A ruling isn’t expected for several months. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are filing briefs on the case.

