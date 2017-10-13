Hungry Howie’s fighting breast cancer with pizza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Hungry Howie’s pizzeria has continued its effort to raise awareness for breast cancer with its 9th annual Love, Hope & Pizza campaign.

Through October, in a partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Hungry Howie’s will donate a portion of its sales to support survivors and those currently fighting breast cancer. To date, the campaign has raised $2 million, the pizzeria said.

The pizza, with specialty flavored crusts, will be delivered in pink boxes, to boot. In addition, the chain is selling Love, Hope & Pizza bracelets to support the drive.

“We are thrilled to begin our ninth year of raising awareness in the fight against breast cancer alongside NBCF,” said Rob Elliott, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Hungry Howie’s. “This campaign has become an integral part of the Hungry Howie’s identity and we are proud to make a difference in the lives of those affected. Throughout the years, we have raised more than $2 million for NBCF and will continue serving pizza that greatly changes lives and promotes strength and hope.”

To champion the cause, customers and supporters are encouraged to share their experiences with breast cancer, as well as stories of love, hope and inspiration, on social media using the hashtag #lovehopepizza.

Hungry Howie’s operates two Fort Wayne stores at 4214 Crescent Ave. and 6380 W. Jefferson Blvd., as well as stores in Angola and Kendallville.