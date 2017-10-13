Elmhurst “Final Farewell” details announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Elmhurst High School alumni and staff be able to take a final tour of the building in November before it’s torn down.

Details of the two-day “Final Farewell” were released Friday by The Waynedale News. The high school, which opened in 1929, has been closed since 2010. The company that purchased the building from Fort Wayne Community Schools announced in August it would be tearing down the building.

On Friday, November 10 from 8am to 6pm alumni who graduated in 1969 or earlier and former staff members will be able to take a guided tour of the main floor lasting approximately 25 minutes. Immediate family can also attend. Then on Saturday during the same hours, those who graduated in 1970 or later as well as former staff and immediate family will be given the same opportunity.

Following the tour, guests are invited to the Main Gym for a ‘Meet & Greet’ with fellow alumni. There will be light refreshments and seating to allow guests to reminisce about their experiences. There will also be Elmhurst mementos available for purchase as a fundraiser for Waynedale community causes.

A suggested donation of $5 per person will be collected at the entrance. Proceeds will benefit the Waynedale Community, split between the Waynedale Sidewalks & Trails Initiative and the Waynedale Corridor Project.

According to the news release from The Waynedale News, attendees should expect to arrive early and expect a line. They should look for signs indicating where to park and other instructions which will be posted on the days of the event.

Because the building has been sitting empty for seven years, attendees should be aware there has been some deterioration and they will be required to sign a liability waiver before entering the building. No food, drinks or pets will be allowed inside. Local law enforcement agencies will be providing event security. Attendees should also take note that this event and The Waynedale News has no affiliation with Hanson Aggregates or Fort Wayne Community Schools. The Waynedale News would like to remind guests that this is a time to respect those who would like to step back in time and re-live warm memories of time spent in the school; not a time for negativity in reference to the difficult decisions made by owners of the property.

Inside Elmhurst High School View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Elmhurst High School coat of arms on a a hallway wall. One of Elmhurst's hallways. One of Elmhurst's restrooms. One of Elmhurst's restrooms A "Go Big Red" in the shape of a football helmet adorns a wall. Elmhurst's gymnasium looks ready for action. Elmhurst's gymnasium looks ready for action. A curtain hangs in front of the Elmhurst stage that sits at one end of the gymnasium. The student section of the Elmhurst gymnasium. An empty trophy case inside Elmhurst High School. A note written in chalk on a blackboard, presumably from a student. A note written in chalk from a former student. An empty classroom at Elmhurst High School Dry erase boards on a wall inside one of Elmhurst's locker rooms. Dry erase boards on a wall inside one of Elmhurst's locker rooms. A clock shows the time of 2:49 in one of Elmhurst's hallways. A room that appears to have been used for dance or choir practice. Graffiti covers a wall inside Elmhurst High School