Auburn armed robbery suspect linked to four other holdups

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) The man who robbed a Speedway gas station in Auburn on October 9 has been linked to four other robberies according to the Indiana State Police and they’ve released additional photos of the suspect in hopes the public can help identify the person.

Because of similarities in the robberies, police believe the suspect also is responsible for holdups in Logansport and Peru that took place on Saturday, September 30. He’s also believed to have pulled off armed robberies in Portage, Michigan and Kalamazoo, Michigan on October 10, the day after the Auburn Speedway robbery took place.

Anyone who might recognize the man seen in the photos is asked to call the Indiana State Police Post in Fort Wayne at 260-432-8661 or the Auburn Police Department at 260-920-3200.

Armed Robbery Suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Surveillance photo of armed robbery suspect provided by Indiana State Police. Photo provided by Indiana State Police shows robbery suspect at the scene of a holdup in Michigan on October, 10, 2017. Photo provided by Indiana State Police shows robbery suspect at the scene of a holdup in Michigan on October, 10, 2017. Photo provided by Indiana State Police shows robbery suspect at the scene of a holdup in Michigan on October, 10, 2017. This is a photo of a Chrysler believed to be the same make as seen in surveillance pictures.