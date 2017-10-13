7-year-old boy falls 9 feet into Bloomington storm drain

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A Bloomington man says a storm drain opening was left uncovered for several days before his 7-year-old son fell into while they were walking on a street near their home.

Chris Baskins tells The (Bloomington) Herald-Times that his son, Wyatt, “just disappeared” while they were walking to a Chinese restaurant about 9 p.m. Monday. Baskins says Wyatt wasn’t paying attention and fell about 9 feet into the drain along a neighborhood street.

Baskins says he pulled Wyatt up after the boy stood on some plastic tubing. He says Wyatt was shaken up but only suffered a cut on his knee.

Bloomington Fire Department Sgt. Brandon Hudson says it took three firefighters to put the storm drain grate back in place.

City utilities director Vic Kelson says he’s reviewing what happened.

