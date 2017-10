DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A three-vehicle crash was closed northbound Interstate 69 in northern DeKalb County.

Indiana State Police and medics were called just after 1 p.m. to the 328 milemarker, between Auburn and Waterloo, on a report of a crash. Two SUVs and a minivan collided.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

A state police spokesperson told NewsChannel 15 that both northbound lanes of the interstate are closed. The interstate is expected to be closed through 2 p.m.