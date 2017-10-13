10/13 Highlight Zone – Week Nine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 11 Adams Central edged 2A no. 5 Woodlan 30-21 at Minnich Field in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to clinch the ACAC title to headline the final week of regular season play.

AC running back Logan Macklin rushed 24 times for 195 yards and also threw a 7-yard TD pass to Chase Peterson in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Drew Schultz rushed 20 times for 71 yards and 2 TDs for the Jets. Jack Rhoades led Woodlan with 21 carries for 86 yards and 2 TDs.

Adams Central will face 1A no. 17 South Adams in sectional play next week as the Starfires blanked Southern Wells 35-0 in Berne. Joe Stuber rushed 14 times for 93 yards and 2 TDs for the Starfires while Andres Martinez caught 4 passes for 110 yards and a score.

6A no. 2 Snider finished the regular season a perfect 9-0 with a 48-7 beating of Bishop Luers. Snider, who clinched the SAC’s Victory Bell last week, was led by quarterback Michael Haupert who threw for 223 yards and 3 TDs and also rushed for 2 scores. David Nakasen had 5 receptions for 101 yards and 2 TDs for Snider while Kameron Trotter led the Panthers on the ground with 13 carries for 80 yards and a TD.

6A no. 9 Homestead will face Snider in the first round of the playoffs after a bye next week, and the Spartans will go into the postseason on a roll after beating South Side 49-27. Jiya Wright was 22-for-28 passing for 326 yards and 4 TDs while Grant Raber hauled in 7 receptions for 113 yards and 2 TDs. Wright also added 71 yards on the ground while Jake Archbold rushed 13 times for 75 yards and a TD. Mikale Stevenson threw for 189 yards and 3 TDs for South Side while also rushing 9 times for 89 yards and a score. Demarque Perkins had 5 catches for 90 yards and 2 TDs while Marcalin Hairston rushed 18 times for 70 yards for the Archers.

At Spuller Stadium Bishop Dwenger’s Chip Clark carried 19 times for 208 yards and two rushing TD while adding a TD reception as the Saints bested Northrop 38-18. Keishon Edwards rushed 21 times for 126 yards and a score for the Bruins.

Fans and Dean Gorsuch Field saw Carroll best Wayne 30-21 to wrap up the regular season. Justin Becker snagged 5 catches for 130 yards, including a 95-yard TD in the second quarter to lead Carroll. Trevor Horton booted three field goals for the Chargers. Craig Young led Wayne with 6 carries for 77 yards, including a 65-yard scores, while quarterback Brandon Young threw for a TD and also ran one in.

At Zollner Stadium Concordia blanked North Side 28-0. Brandon Davis was 8-for-17 for 86 yards and 2 TDs while Marcus Morrow led Concordia on the ground with 29 carries for 102 yards and a TD.

Leo clinched a share of the NE8 title with a 35-12 win at DeKalb. Alex Wertman rushed 21 times for 143 yards and 2 TDs while Trenton Bonner added 49 rushing yards and 2 TDs on the ground. A.J. Restivo was 13-for-20 passing for 210 yards and a TD while Jason Gause had 4 receptions for 115 yards and a TD. Kyle Dunham was 12-for-20 passing for 189 yards and 2 TDs for the Barons while Alec Brunson had 6 receptions for 111 yards and both TDs.

At Max Gandy Field Columbia City bested Norwell 40-7. Jacob Wigent led the Eagles with 7 carries for 98 yards and 2 TDs while Michael Sievers added 7 carries for 98 yards and a TD. Jacob Bolt also rushed for two scores for the Eagles. Norwell was led by Carson Ringger who rushed 19 times for 143 yards and Norwell’s lone score.

4A no. 5 Angola finished the regular season unblemished as the NECC big division champs beat the NECC small division tri-champs of Eastside 42-13. Chance Roddy was 19-for-23 passing for 263 yards and 3 TDs for Angola while Joel McCurdy hauled in 8 receptions for 122 yards and a TD. Chase Schnepf lcarried the ball 20 times for 83 yards and 3 scores for the Hornets. Caleb Ballentine threw for 189 yard and 2 TDs for Eastside.

1A no. 7 Churubusco had no problem with Fairfield, downing the Falcons 41-7 behind a big night from Nate Keener. Keener rushed 26 times for 167 yards and a TD while teammate Sam Wood returned a punt 82 yards for a score and also had a 34-yard TD reception.