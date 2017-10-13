10/13 GOTW Extended Highlights and Interviews: Woodlan at Adams Central

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central is going to party like it’s 1999.

The Jets clinched the ACAC crown for the first time in nearly 20 years after beating Woodlan in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week, 30-21.

Adams Central accounted for 322 yards on the ground to just 19 through the air. But no play was bigger than the halfback pass from Jets’ Logan Macklin to Chase Peterson with four minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Macklin carried the ball 24 times for 195 yards. Senior Drew Schultz had 71 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. He also accounted for the clutch interception that put the game away for the Jets.

For the Warriors, Jack Rhoades rushed the ball 21 times for 86 yards and a pair of scores. Quarterback Justin Durkes finished 14-of-23 for 166 yards including a touchdown and two interceptions.

Adams Central finished 4-for-4 on 4th down in the game.

Next week, Woodlan faces Prairie Heights in the 2A sectional semi-final. Adams Central takes on rival South Adams in the 1A sectional semi-final.