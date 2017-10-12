Wild Zoo Halloween opens Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The 39th annual Wild Zoo Halloween at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo gets underway Friday, October 13.

The event will be open to visitors from 10 am to 5 pm (last admission at 5pm, grounds close at 6pm) on October 13-15, 20-22, and 27-29.

Guests can trick-or-treat for candy at the Treat Trails, view zoo animals, meet Broomhilda the friendly witch, see giant-sized pumpkins, and more. Children can choose their own mini-pumpkin from the Pumpkin Patch. Animal sculptures made out of pumpkins are always a guest favorite. Train riders will hear “Tale of the Twisted Tree” as they venture into the Franke Park woods.

During the event, the Central Zoo and the Australian Adventure will be open. Activities will also be located in the Parkview Physician Group Pavilions in African Journey.

Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. The zoo is decorated for Halloween and features several photo spots where guests can take their own pictures.

All treats offered at the Wild Zoo Halloween are palm-oil free or are manufactured by companies that are members of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). The sustainable production of palm oil is crucial to the survival of orangutans, because their rain forest habitat is often destroyed to create poorly managed and unsustainable palm oil plantations.

The Wild Zoo Halloween is a fundraiser for the zoo, which is a nonprofit organization receiving no tax funding for operations.

Admission to the Wild Zoo Halloween is $5 for all ages; admission with treats is $9 for all ages. Zoo Members receive $2 off admission. Babies age 1 and under are admitted free but are charged $4 if they receive treats. Additional fees are charged for the Z.O.&O. Railroad, pony ride, and bead bracelet-making. Food is available for purchase.

Wild Zoo Halloween also has theme days:

Friday, October 13 – Free Train Rides all day!

Saturday, October 14 – Princess Day – 11 am to 3 pm Meet your favorite story book princesses in the Australian Adventure Plaza and the Front Plaza

Sunday, October 15 – Star Wars Day – 11 am to 3 pm Meet Star Wars characters on the Australian Adventure Plaza and the Front Plaza

Friday, October 20 – PLUMPkin Day – Guess the weight of the Giant Pumpkin for a chance to win a prize and design your own special pumpkin to take home near the Wild Things Gift Shop.

Saturday, October 21 – Pumpkin Stomp & Chomp

Sunday, October 22 – Super Hero Day- 11 am to 3 pm

Friday, Saturday & Sunday October 27 – 29 – Truck & Tractor Weekend – trucks and tractors supplied by Kenn-Feld Group John Deere are taking over the zoo. Come see these “monsters” up close.