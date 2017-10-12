Sigma Nu suspends Indiana U chapter over hazing, alcohol

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Sigma Nu fraternity has ordered its chapter at Indiana University’s main campus to cease operations immediately for violating policies on hazing and alcohol use.

The fraternity announced the suspension by its board of directors Wednesday following a joint investigation and consultation with IU officials. The suspension ends all chapter activities.

IU Vice Provost for Student Affairs Lori Reesor said the university supported the suspension.

IU spokesman Ryan Piurek says the 65 chapter members living in the chapter’s fraternity house have until Oct. 22 to vacate it.

Sigma Nu is the third fraternity to close or suspend a chapter at IU this year. Purdue University suspended its Sigma Nu chapter for two years in 2015 after determining the chapter had hosted functions where hazing occurred and minors consumed alcohol.

