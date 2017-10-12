Police seek public’s help after man, 87, dies after beating

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say an 87-year-old man found beaten last month in northwestern Indiana has died and they’re appealing for help from the public in the investigation.

The Gary Police Department says Dionisio Roldon was attacked the night of Sept. 25. Police say he had a significant head injury and was unable to provide information about what happened.

He was hospitalized in suburban Chicago and the Cook County medical examiner’s office says he died Tuesday. An autopsy was planned Thursday.

Police in Gary say in a statement that detectives have “exhausted all leads” and are looking to the community for information on the “vicious attack.”

