New membership-only singles club opening in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new membership-only singles meeting house is opening Friday at the historic home at 533 West Washington Blvd. Organic Meets is an inclusive, non-judgmental, singles club where the mantra is “because chemistry can only happen in person.”

Sherri Albrecht developed Organic Meets after bad experiences using online dating.

The club will host weekly house parties with music, Craft beer, wine and small plates. There will also be weekly yoga and meditation classes. Members can also look forward to mindful meeting groups, writers, book clubs, music jams and other synergistic meets.

Memberships are purchased in three month increments with the first quarter costing $145.

The public open house is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The members-only grand opening is Oct. 31.

Learn more at the Organic Meets website.