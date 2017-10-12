Man convicted in IU student’s killing faces January hearing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man convicted of killing of an Indiana University student faces a January hearing in a separate sexual assault case involving another IU student.

A Monroe County judge will hear Daniel Messel’s change of venue request in that case on Jan. 5.

The Herald-Times reports the 52-year-old Messel faces attempted rape, criminal deviate conduct and other charges for allegedly attacking the 22-year-old woman in September 2012 after offering her a ride home from a lake in Bloomington.

Authorities say a DNA analysis linked Messel to samples taken from beneath the woman’s fingernails.

Messel was sentenced last year to 80 years for the April 2015 slaying of 22-year-old Hannah Wilson and for being a habitual criminal. The Fishers, Indiana, woman was slain two weeks before her scheduled graduation.

