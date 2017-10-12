Indiana US attorney to focus on corruption, opioids, gangs

Related Coverage Senate confirms new federal prosecutor for northern Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — The new U.S. attorney in northern Indiana says he wants to focus on public corruption, opioid addiction and gangs.

Thomas Kirsch II was sworn into the office on Tuesday. Kirsch will oversee criminal prosecutions for the U.S. Attorney Office’s in the Northern Districts of Indiana, which covers 32 counties and about 2.5 million people. That includes Hammond, South Bend, Fort Wayne and Lafayette.

Kirsch told the Crown Point Rotary on Wednesday that pursuing public corruption cases will continue to be a priority. But he says drug cases, which make up almost a quarter of the office’s workload, will also be prioritized.

Kirsch says he also wants to create an enhanced version of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a 2011 U.S. Department of Justice initiative that aims to reduce gun and gang violence.

