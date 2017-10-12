GOTW Preview: Woodlan at Adams Central

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s winner take all in the ACAC on Friday night as 2A no. 5 Woodlan battles 1A no. 11 Adams Central at Minnich Field in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to wrap up the regular season.

Both teams come in 5-0 in ACAC play with the winner between the Warriors and Jets earning the conference title.

Woodlan is coming off a 25-3 win over South Adams last week while Adams Central won 46-0 at Bluffton.

Two of the last three times AC and Woodlan have met the game has been decided by a one point – 21-20 Woodlan in 2015 and 33-32 Woodlan in 2014.

WANE-TV will be live from Monroe on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game, then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for the area’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!