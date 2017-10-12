Fright Night set to strike fear, fun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The 10th annual Fright Night is set to spook downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The night of frightful family fun will feature 27 activities throughout the day and night, including a Brain (cake) Eating Contest, the Zombie Machine, the Zombie Photo Booooth, the Frightfully Fun Football Toss and the popular Zombie Walk. Fort Wayne’s own Day of the Dead, DIA Fort Wayne, along with a Trunk or Treat Soiree, the Zombunni Ice SCREAM Social and the Dead Comics Comedy Battle are new events.

There will also be live music by local bands, including Halloween-themed performances by K. Monique’s Dance Studio, Plum Dingo and The Fort Wayne Funk (Fright) Orchestra.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of Fright Night and we have an amazing day of activities planned Downtown!” said Downtown Improvement District President Bill Brown. “All the partners work very hard to produce an experience you won’t find anywhere else and every year it just keeps getting better!”